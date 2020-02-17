Renowned doctors from South Florida arrive in Jamaica to the 18th Annual Caribbean Neurosciences Symposium

Kingston, Jamaica (February 11th, 2020) – Dr. Andrew Rosenthal, board-certified Trauma Surgeon, and Dr. Heather Spader, Pediatric Neurosurgeon of the Memorial Healthcare System in South Florida, have been invited to participate at the 18th Annual Caribbean Neurosciences Symposium to be held in Kingston, Jamaica from February 20th to the 22nd.

The symposium is organized and hosted by The Caribbean Neurological Association along with the Department of Surgery at the University Hospital of the West Indies. This venture continues as it provides critical updates for doctors, invaluable teaching for residents in training and also an opportunity for trainees to interview for electives and fellowships with visiting faculties. This year’s topics will include: interventional medicine and emergencies, cancer care, trauma, vascular, spine oncology, and critical care.

One controversial topic that Dr. Rosenthal will address relates to the true role of TXA (Tranexamic Acid) in trauma resuscitation and management of the coagulopathy hemorrhage. Dr. Rosenthal will provide an overview of this medication, its application and latest research.

“While an important part of my work takes place in the operating room, the most rewarding part of my job is connecting with patients and their families. It is an honor and a privilege to be in Jamaica and share with my colleagues the knowledge, techniques, and cases that provide to our patients a better quality of life,” Dr. Rosenthal stated.

On the other hand, Dr. Heather Spader, a Pediatric Neurosurgeon of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital – part of the Memorial Healthcare System – will elaborate on the indications for dorsal rhizotomy, the surgical anatomy, and also discuss the outcomes from this type of surgery. Plus, she will also be presenting progress for the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors for pediatric patients.

“Neurology and neuroscience have always fascinated me. My approach to care is based on creating a connection with my patients and their families, discuss when something is significant or not and the impact the delivery of care will have in their lives. It’s important to walk them through the process,” Dr. Spader expressed.