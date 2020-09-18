Remove all Political Flags Now! – MoBay Mayor

The presence of political flags and posters hanging all over Montego Bay, weeks after the General Elections have passed, is upsetting new mayor of Montego Bay Leeroy Williams.

As a consequence, the mayor is demanding that representatives of the two major political parties, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People’s National Party (PNP) immediately remove all political promotional items from all public spaces in the city, so he can start cleaning up the city.

In fact, Mayor Williams is giving the offending candidates one week to remove the items, failing which the St. James Municipal Corporation will take them down and then forward the bills to the candidates who refuse to comply.

According to the mayor, the JLP and PNP must by now come to the realization that the September 03, 2020, general elections are now over and the time has come for them to remove promotional materials to be removed from the public space.

“The Corporation earns nothing from these billboards, posters or flags which the parties display, but insist that once the elections are over, these paraphernalia must be immediately removed”, Mayor Williams said, while noting that the St. James Municipal Corporation for which he is chairman, recognizes the importance of the democratic process and has been very considerate to political parties in relation to their promotions ahead of an election.

Mayor Williams who is the Councillor for the Montego Bay North Division pointed out that the St. James Municipal Corporation will be broadening efforts to get these items removed across the city.

“These political materials have been posted far and wide across the parish and I am therefore asking all the candidates who contested the September 3 general elections to instruct their workers to have them removed immediately. My intention is to ensure that communities across St. James are not recognized or tainted by partisan political colours”, Mayor Williams said.