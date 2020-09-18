Rapper Kanye West is in Jamaica

The controversial rapper has been pictured in studio with Reggae Icon Buju Banton

Information surrounding his visit has been sketchy, however, he captured the photo: “GREATNESS IN THE MAKING”.

This isn’t his first trip to the island. In October last year, the rapper and his Sunday Service choir staged a free concert at Emancipation Park, Kingston.

Earlier today, West left fans concerned as he shared a disturbing tweet about being murdered and having his eldest daughter taken away from him.

He posted and then deleted the worrying message which was addressed to daughter North, seven, early on Friday morning.

Kanye’s tweet was one of many on Friday morning, in which he talked about God, Adidas and music industry.

In one tweet he wrote: ‘A CREED FOR ALL WARRIORS WHO FIGHT IN THE NAME OF JESUS TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN AT ALL COST WE ARE NOT AFRAID OF DEATH WE ARE NOT AFRAID OF HUMILIATION WE ARE NOT AFRAID BANKRUPTCIES WE ONLY FEAR GOD.’

He also declared: ‘I am the head of adidas… I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay back together… all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok.‘

The rapper also talked about the music industry and the ownership of masters – otherwise known as the copyright to his original songs – which he ranted about on Twitter earlier this week.

That Twitter storm on Wednesday got him suspended for 24 hours by the microblogging site.