Reggae Land UK Set for August 5 and 6

Organisers of Reggae Land have announced the full lineup for this year’s concerts to be held between August 5 and 6.
The mega-event will take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England.
The headliners include: Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Barrington Levy, Alborosie, Freddie McGregor, Kabaka Pyramid, Protoje and Steel Pulse.
Other acts set to grace the stage are Mr. Vegas, Lila Iké, David Rodigan, Junior Marvin & The Wailers.
According to a caption on Reggae Land’s Instagram page, the lineup consists of “an epic mix of reggae icons past, present and future with every facet of the vast sound showcased by the best in the scene.”
Last year, Reggae Land was nominated in three categories at the UK Festival Awards. These included Best Small Festival, Best New Festival and Best Metropolitan Festival. Last year’s staging of the event saw the likes of Shaggy, Julian Marley, Inner Circle and Collie Buddz.
According to UK event discovery platform Skiddle, Reggae Land will also have “a Flea market, a fairground, an entire Carnival Float stage along with dancers, VIP zone, festival merchandise, mouth-watering Caribbean Food Village as well as plenty of drinks in the Rum Shacks, Gin Bars and Caribbean cocktail bars.”
Reggae Land is only one of many popular festivals in Europe dedicated to honouring the Jamaican genre. Some others are Rototom Sunsplash, Summerjam, Reggae Sun Ska, Uppsala Reggae Festival, Seasplash Festival and Ruhr Reggae Summer Festival.