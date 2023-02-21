15-year-old Shamoya Smith Missing, from St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shamoya Smith of Grant Crescent, Hamilton Green, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, February 06.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 140 centimetres (4 feet 7 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 11:00 a.m., Shamoya was last seen dressed in yellow blouse and blue jeans shorts. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamoya Smith is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Shamoya Smith was available at the time of this publication.