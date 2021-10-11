Reggae & Dancehall featuredin New James Bond flick

A number of reggae tracks are featured in the new James Bond flick, No Time to Die.

These include Shaggy and Noah Powa’s Money Up collab released in 2019, Teacha Dee’s Rastafari Way, Sister Nancy‘s Bam Bam, Buju Banton’s Champion, and Jah Buzz’s Love In The Arena.

Noah Powa expressed how grateful he is for the opportunity to be apart of thee project. Money Up is featured on Shaggy’s Wah Gwaan?! album, released May 2019.

The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot.

It didn’t break any pandemic or 007 records, but it didn’t fall significantly short either and is in fact the fourth-best opening in the 25-film series.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com