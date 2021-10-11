Reggae & Dancehall featuredin New James Bond flick

A number of reggae tracks are featured in the new James Bond flick, No Time to Die.

These include Shaggy and Noah Powa’s Money Up collab released in 2019, Teacha Dee’s Rastafari Way, Sister Nancy‘s Bam Bam, Buju Banton’s Champion, and Jah Buzz’s Love In The Arena.

Noah Powa expressed how grateful he is for the opportunity to be apart of thee project. Money Up is featured on Shaggy’s Wah Gwaan?! album, released May 2019.

The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot.

It didn’t break any pandemic or 007 records, but it didn’t fall significantly short either and is in fact the fourth-best opening in the 25-film series.