Cardi B to host Dancehall Themed Birthday Party

Rapper Cardi B will be hosting a dancehall themed birthday party to mark her 29th birthday on Monday.

In doing so, she’s encouraging all her guests to bring out their best Caribbean looks for the event.

Cardi B has always expressed her appreciation for dancehall music. On a number of occasions she has been spotted singing various songs from artistes like Vybz Kartel, Nesbeth Alkaline, Mavado and more.

For her last birthday, she used social media to show her doing moves like the ‘Dutty Wine’ further cementing her status as a fan of the culture.