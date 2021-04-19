Reggae Boy “Tremaine Stewart” Dies

Tremaine Stewart aka ‘Tan Tan’ who currently plays for Dunbeholden FC as an attacking player passed away after he collapsed on Sunday morning. The namationa team player collapsed while playing football in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

According to the new report fro LOOP NEWS, Stewart was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital after his collapse however he was pronounced dead.

Stewart whose a former Waterhouse FC player transferred to Dunbeholden at the start of the season.

“The Waterhouse football family offers condolences to the family of former player and national representative Tremaine Stewart who passed away earlier today. RIP Tan Tan,” Waterhouse FC’s current President Donovan White stated in a text message.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange also commented on the sad news. She stated that “I am proud of the fact that Tremaine was a product of Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, which is in my constituency of Central St Catherine,” Grange said.

She added: “The citizens were so proud of him and the young people saw him as an inspiration. I am so sorry that he won’t be around to see the completion of the Gordon Pen Sports and Entertainment Complex now being built and the critical role he would play in the transformation of the surrounding communities through this facility.”

Tremaine Stewart played 12 times for the Reggae Boyz, scoring twice and is 33 years old.

Check him out below.