Dear McKoy: Worried that my pregnant sister and my man may be having an affair

Dear McKoy,

My sister is having a baby soon but because her man is away for work, she has been staying with my boyfriend and I. Since she’s been here, she’s been acting extra needy and my boyfriend has been giving her more attention than me. I don’t know if I’m being petty or jealous but it doesn’t sit well with me. Even 2/3 am he’s up making her food or tea when I would prefer if he’s cuddling with me or something. I appreciate that he cares but this is a bit extreme for me. What do you think? Am I being dramatic or am I right for feeling the way I do? I’d hate to even assume something is going on between them.

H. J.

Dear H.J.,

You should talk to both of them separately, or together and let them know how you feel. Don’t spend time bottling up all that animosity when you can simply talk it through. All the best.

McKoy