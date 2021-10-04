Raheem Sterling launches clothing line!

Raheem Sterling has launched his own clothing line!

Called 1692, the Jamaican-born football star debuted his collection at London Fashion Week on Wednesday.

It comes after he collaborated with Clark’s last year. Now, the Manchesty City Winger pays homage to the spiritual echo of the Jamaican earthquake in 1692, which gave birth to modern Kingston – Sterling’s own birthplace.

The collection comprised of clean unisex pieces in neutral tones of navy blues, clean whites and ecrus, and darker shades of grey and black to represent the “industrious land of wood and water” surrounding Jamaica’s capital city.

The Collection is designed and co-founded by Raheem Sterling and Samiyah Miah. Check out some of the pieces below:https://www.instagram.com/p/CUNkS7jN8w3/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=13&wp=822&rd=https%3A%2F%2Fdearmckoy.com&rp=%2Fraheem-sterling-launches-clothing-line%2F#%7B%22ci%22%3A0%2C%22os%22%3A26558.19999999553%7D

