Promising entertainer and cousin killed in ambush

NewsReporter: Alan Lewin–The music fraternity is in mourning following the tragic death of an
upcoming entertainer and his cousin.
The entertainer has been identified as 24-year-old Damian Coleman
otherwise call SK Iga, of Paradise, Norwood in Montego Bay, St
James. Also shot and killed is his 28-year-old cousin, Odel Sattoo.
According to reports, the two along with two other people were
coming from Ochi Rios where the DJ went to do a music video for his
the latest song entitled ‘Your Girl’.
It was while they were returning home, along the Rosehall main road,
in the vicinity of the Blue Diamond Plaza area that they were attacked
by men traveling in a car, that blocked their path. The men who
blocked the path of the vehicle carrying the entertainer, his cousin, and
two others, opened fire and fled the scene. The four were taken to the
Cornwall Regional Hospital where two were pronounced dead and the
other two admitted. The police are investigating.