Promising entertainer and cousin killed in ambush

NewsReporter: Alan Lewin–The music fraternity is in mourning following the tragic death of an

upcoming entertainer and his cousin.

The entertainer has been identified as 24-year-old Damian Coleman

otherwise call SK Iga, of Paradise, Norwood in Montego Bay, St

James. Also shot and killed is his 28-year-old cousin, Odel Sattoo.

According to reports, the two along with two other people were

coming from Ochi Rios where the DJ went to do a music video for his

the latest song entitled ‘Your Girl’.

It was while they were returning home, along the Rosehall main road,

in the vicinity of the Blue Diamond Plaza area that they were attacked

by men traveling in a car, that blocked their path. The men who

blocked the path of the vehicle carrying the entertainer, his cousin, and

two others, opened fire and fled the scene. The four were taken to the

Cornwall Regional Hospital where two were pronounced dead and the

other two admitted. The police are investigating.