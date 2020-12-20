Charged in double murder

A man has been charged for a double murder that took place, in St Andrew, three months
ago.
He is twenty-two-year-old Oshane Plummer, otherwise called ‘Steady’, of Tavern Drive,
Kingston 6. He has also been charged for illegal possession of firearm.

Plummer was charged by detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division in relation
to the September 17 double murder of 31-year-old Shanna-Kay Hunter and 23-year-old
Renae Martell, both of Mona Common, Kingston 7.

Reports are that about 2:15 p.m. Plummer and three other armed suspects were traveling on
motorcycles in Mona Common when they approached and shot Hunter and Martell. They
were taken to the hospital where both victims were pronounced dead.

Investigations led to Plummer’s arrest and he was charged on Thursday, December 10.

His court date is being finalized.
Meanwhile, lawmen are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other
suspects involved in the incident to contact the Major Investigation Division at 876-758-
5048, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

