Private Sector Nudges PNP, JLP To Break Silence On Gang Links

Three of the island’s main private-sector groups have expressed disappointment that both the governing Jamaica Labour Party and the Opposition People’s National Party are yet to publicly denounce any association they may have with criminal gangs.
In a statement yesterday, the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association said that both political parties had given such a commitment at a crime summit in October.
“As 2019 closes with over 1,300 families across Jamaica mourning the loss of their loved ones to violent crime, we once again remind the political directorate that dealing with the issues related to the safety and right to life of our citizenry is non-negotiable. In this regard, we must also place on record our disappointment that the commitment made by both parties in October to publicly repudiate any connection between their respective parties and criminal gangs has not yet been done,” the joint statement said.
The private-sector bodies are also calling on Jamaicans to join them in holding politicians to account and for the removal of partisan agendas on crime.
Meanwhile, the private-sector lobby groups said they have recently received a progress update and provided inputs to the working group developing the national consensus on crime.
“As part of the update, the groups acknowledge and support the principles that have been documented to underpin the programmes, initiatives and approaches of the consensus, the grouping also acknowledges that there remain points on which national consensus needs to be attained and urges the committee to have these resolved as a matter of utmost priority. We anticipate a February 2020 timeline for the conclusion of this exercise,” the statement read.
Source: Jamaica Gleaner