Man Who Killed lover in Mandeville Arrested

Man Who Killed lover in Mandeville Arrested
The man allegedly responsible for the New Year’s Eve gun-slaying of a 24-year-woman at a popular Mandeville wholesale complex turned himself in at the Mandeville police station before daybreak New Year’s day. The firearm believed to be the murder weapon was also turned over to the police.

Accompanied by a policeman, reported to be a family friend, the suspect who is said to be a supervisor at the establishment, where the slain woman was also an employee, surrendered to the police just after 4:oo on New Year’s day, some 10 hours after the incident. The deceased has been identified as Chantel Whyte of Grey Ground, a small community about three miles east of Mandeville.

The fatal attack is believed to have stemmed from a lovers’ quarrel between the deceased and the suspect.

25-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Lover In Mandeville 

25-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Lover In Mandeville

 

