President-Elect Biden calls for unity

United States President Elect Joe Biden has said the country should now unite and get rid of anger

and harsh rhetoric of the campaign.

Mr Biden issued a statement just minutes after CNN projected, just before mid-day, he had won the

Presidency, reaching at least 273 Electoral votes to become the first candidate in half a century to

defeat an incumbent president.

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again,

that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” Mr Biden said. "With the campaign over, it’s

time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

He said it was time for America to unite and to heal.