Cop killed trying to apprehend gunman at party

Cop killed trying to apprehend gunman at party
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A policeman was shot and killed, and a gunman also fatally shot in an incident in Spalding, Clarendon Saturday night.

Reports are that the policeman was driving when he observed a party taking place in the town. He saw a man with a gun at the party and accosted the man.

The man with the gun refused to hand it over and several other people supported him, as they verbally abused the police.  A tussled ensured between the policeman and the gunman. A shot was fired hitting the gunman.

People then turned on the policeman and he was beaten and shot in the head.
The policeman and the gunman were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Details later.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....