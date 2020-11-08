Cop killed trying to apprehend gunman at party

A policeman was shot and killed, and a gunman also fatally shot in an incident in Spalding, Clarendon Saturday night.

Reports are that the policeman was driving when he observed a party taking place in the town. He saw a man with a gun at the party and accosted the man.

The man with the gun refused to hand it over and several other people supported him, as they verbally abused the police. A tussled ensured between the policeman and the gunman. A shot was fired hitting the gunman.

People then turned on the policeman and he was beaten and shot in the head.

The policeman and the gunman were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Details later.