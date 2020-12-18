Premier League Secured JMMB Sponsorship

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) announce Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) as the newest and sixth sponsor for the 2021 Jamaica Premier League on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

JMMB join Indies Pharma, Mount Pleasant Football Academy, Wisynco Group, Yummy, and Jamaica Producers, who were recently signed, as the newly formed football body seeks to secure club sponsorships at a total targeted value of $100 million.

Keith Duncan JMMB Group Chief Executive Officer says: “JMMB is confident because we see a level of leadership and vision in football with Chris Williams and Professional Football Jamaica. Football is integral to the youths’ lives. We need to focus on our communities to feel that energy, that spirit that the Jamaica Premier League brings. JMMB is fully behind the building of our communities and our young men.”

For Williams, this brings PFJ closer to its $100 million targets.