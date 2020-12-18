Grace Foods Wins Big at JMEA’s M&E Awards

Grace Foods Latin America & Caribbean (LACA), a subsidiary of the GK Group won big at this year’s Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) M&E awards, taking home the Governor General’s Award for Exporter of the Year as well as the Prime Minister’s Award for the Top Large Exporter in Manufacturing.

The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony hosted by the JMEA last Thursday, December 10, which recognised Jamaican companies with outstanding performances in manufacturing and exports in 2019.

Under the theme ‘Leading Recovery with Manufacturing and Export’, the hybrid award event, hosted by Christopher “Johnny” Daley, is in recognition of the outstanding performances of the players in the manufacturing industry.

J Wray & Nephew Limited also came out on top and copped three of the 15 awards, namely, The National Certification Body of Jamaica Award for Quality and Standards, Jamaica Public Service Award for Energy Efficiency, and Vision 2030 Corporate Social Responsibility Award.