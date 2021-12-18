Premier League clubs to discuss options around Covid-19 pandemic

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss the escalating crisis around the coronavirus pandemic.

With 10 games postponed over the past week, including six already from this weekend’s 10-match fixture list, clubs want the chance to discuss the options.

Managers and captains are also due to hold their own meetings.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said he hoped the meetings would provide “clarity” to “a lot of concerns and unanswered questions”.

Meanwhile, Premier League chief Richard Masters has written to clubs urging players to get the vaccine and stressed the importance of the league completing the season.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank led calls for all matches to be called off until 26 December to enable a reset.

Some feel the break should be longer – but others such as Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp do not believe it should happen.

The Premier League said on Thursday it intends to carry on playing matches as long as it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been cleared to resume preparations for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle.

The Spaniard had returned an inconclusive coronavirus test and cancelled Friday’s news conference, but a subsequent PCR test came back negative.