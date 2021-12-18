Covid-19 causes NFL postponements

The National Football League has postponed three games this weekend because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

It is the first time this season fixtures have had to be rescheduled because of the virus.

The games to be moved are Cleveland Browns-Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cleveland Browns were set to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday but will now host the game on Monday.

Cleveland has placed about 20 players on the reserve/Covid-19 list this week.

The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles games were both set to take place on Sunday but will now go ahead on Tuesday.