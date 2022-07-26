Preacher’s Teen Son Pleads Guilty to his Murder in Westmoreland

The teenage son of the late preacher Garnet Foster, who was murdered in Westmoreland, has been found guilty of the heinous killing.

The name of the 17-year-old has been withheld.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, he pled guilty to murder in Westmoreland Circuit Court today. He is expected to be sentenced on August 4.

On July 23 of last year, 45-year-old Foster, who served as the pastor of the Church of God of the Mountain Assembly, was murdered in his sleep at home in Petersfield.

According to police reports, the teen told his uncle and grandmother, who live next door, that he found his father’s body in a pool of blood with a knife sticking out of his neck.

The relatives instantly rushed to Foster’s room and found him covered in blood with stab wounds to his upper body.

Foster was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.