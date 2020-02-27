Popular School Bus Driver Gunned Down on School Compound, in Green Island, Hanover

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): Popular School Bus Driver Gunned Down The police in Hanover have now launched a manhunt for two motorcycle gunmen, who shot and killed a popular school bus driver on the compound of the Rhodes Hall High School, in Green Island, Hanover, on Tuesday afternoon, February 25.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Rayon Mckenzie, affectionately called ” Ranny or Tall Boss” also of a Westmoreland address.

Reports are that shortly after 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Mckenzie drove to the school compound to pick up and drop off students., which is part of his job description as the school bus driver.

Shortly after arriving on the school compound, Mckenzie was in the process of alighting from the Toyota coaster school bus, when two men travelling on a motorcycle sped past two security checkpoints and rode up to him.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting him multiple times, before making their escape from the compound, after firing several shots in the air.

Students and teachers who were in the vicinity were forced to run for their lives and to avoid being shot, while the school security summoned the police. Upon arrival of the  lawmen, the scene was processed and Mckenzie transported to the morgue.

