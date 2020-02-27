Suspected Drowning in Annotto Bay, St Mary

Latest Jamaica News, St Mary (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the St Mary police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of eight-year-old Kimora Whyte, who is suspected to have drowned at a river in Epsom district, Annotto Bay, St Mary, on Monday, February 24.

Reports by the Annotto Bay police are that Kimora was last seen at school about midday on Monday, when she was allegedly sent home from school after complaining of feeling ill.

It is further reported that she left the school compound, but never reached home, and family members got curious.

A search was carried out for her and about 3:00 p.m., her body was discovered floating in a river in the community.

It is believed that she was in the process of crossing a bridge which runs over the river, when she fell into the water. The police was summoned and upon arrival the lifeless body of the infant was fished from the water.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.