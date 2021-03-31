Popcaan says rapists, paedophiles should get the Death Penalty

Dancehall artiste Popcaan has released a new single, ‘Jungle Justice (Part Twice)’.

This, as he continues to lash out against the killing of women and children across the nation.

The track follows the brutal rape and murder of 20 year old Khanice Jackson.

Staying true to the message of the original track, Popcaan did not hold back in declaring that rapists, paedophiles and men who carry out other abhorrent acts against women and children should face the death penalty.

Khanice Jackson’s murder sparked outrage after being abducted last Wednesday. A 50-year-old mechanic has since confessed to the crime.

Her body was found near a fishing beach along the Dyke Road in Portmore, St. Catherine.