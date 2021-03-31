Organisers of Best of the Best Music festival Announces new October date for event

Best of the Best music festival will be held on Sunday October 10th, 2021.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Best of the Best producers have decided to move the annual music fest in order to facilitate and accommodate many of their loyal concert goers.

As the CDC begin to increase gatherings and open up arenas, Best of the Best organizers have received the approval to have their annual concert with a higher capacity on October 10th, 2021.

Known in the United States as the historical Columbus Weekend, Best of the Best is set to entertain and provide a fun-filled weekend. Kicking off the holiday weekend with the following events; Friday October 8th Pre-Party, Saturday October 9th is the official Best of the Best pool party and immediately following the Best of the Best Music Fest is Jabba’s annual ‘Jabba Strike Back – All Black Edition.

“Taking into consideration the safety of our patrons, the uncertainty of the workforce and the climate of the travel industry, we decided to push Best of the Best to October for this one time only. This will allow persons to plan travel, hotel and feel more comfortable as the CDC guidelines are more conducive for our style of concert.”