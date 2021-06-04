Popcaan Pleads Not Guilty to breaches of the Road Traffic Act

Popcaan has pleaded not guilty to breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

This, when he appeared in the Yallahs Traffic Court today.

According to reports, the breaches include; driving an unlicensed motorcycle, driving without insurance coverage, having no valid certificate of fitness, having no registration plate affixed, driving without a helmet, driving with no side-view mirror, and failing to produce a driver’s license.

However, he argued that he was not driving the bike when the police intercepted the group.

Popcaan is scheduled to return to court on September 2.

