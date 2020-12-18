Police Seize over 2,000 Pounds of Animal Carcass

Police in Bluefields, Westmoreland seized more than 2,000 pounds of carcass during an operation in the parish on Tuesday, December 15. One man is in police custody in connection with the seizure.

According to the police, about 5:45 a.m., lawmen intercepted a Caldina motorcar on the Bluefields main road. The car was searched and the carcasses were discovered. The driver could not account for the carcasses and was subsequently arrested. The police are now seeking another suspect involved.

The festive season has seen an increase in cases of praedial larceny. The public is therefore advised to only purchase meat from reputable sources. Additionally, we urge farmers to be vigilant and report theft of livestock and crops to their nearest police station.