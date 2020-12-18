Curfew Clamped on Clarendon Community After 7 Murders in Two Days

Following the murder of seven people in Effortville, Clarendon in two days, a curfew has been imposed until Sunday morning.

The curfew took effect 5 o’clock Friday evening and remains in place until Sunday at 6 a.m.

Police are reporting that the community is in danger as gunmen continue to shoot and kill people as they search for a motorcycle that went missing there on Tuesday night. Gunmen shot three people dead Wednesday night and returned Thursday night and shot four people dead.

Police say the murderers are from outside of the community and have apparently decided to shoot and kill anyone they can get to, as they continue search for the motorcycle.

