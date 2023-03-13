Police Re-Activate Ananda Alert for Missing Teen

The Barnett Street Police are renewing their appeal for assistance in locating 17-year-old Omeaka Maxam of Paradise in Norwood, St. James, who has been missing since
Monday, December 5, 2022.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports are that Omeaka was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have been futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omeaka Maxam is asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.