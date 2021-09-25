Police Officer Murdered in Central Kingston

A District Constable was attacked and killed by gunmen at his residence in central Kingston on Friday night (September 24).

He has been identified as Kemar Armstrong, who was assigned to the band division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

According to reports, Armstrong was standing at his gate in Allman Town at 6 p.m., when he was ambushed by gunmen and shot several times.

The officer was transferred to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

There has been no indication of a motive for his killing.

District Constable Kemar Armstrong is the third officer to be killed in a week.

Sergeant Averel McCollin, who was assigned to the Hunts Bay Police Station in St Andrew, died on Sunday as a result of his injuries after being attacked by gunmen in Gregory Park, Portmore.

Police constable Paul Gordon was killed on Friday morning in Linstead, St Catherine, after being hit on the head with a rock by a mentally ill man.