Woman on the Run After Killing Her Sister

A woman is now on the run, following a dispute in which she slashed her sister’s throat on Tuesday night (September 21) in St Andrew.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Josephine Martin, otherwise called “Tanesha”.

According to authorities, the two sisters had a disagreement at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, which escalated into a fight, during which a knife was used to cut Martin’s throat.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other sister, whose name is being withheld, fled the scene.

The police have initiated an investigation to find the suspect, who is believed to have sought refuge in a nearby inner-city community.

According to sources, the feud between the two sisters arose after Martin’s teenage daughter fled the family home in St Catherine and went to live with her aunt on Little Kew Road.

The aunt allegedly tried to persuade Martin to give her the child’s clothes, but the mother was adamant that the teen return to her home in St Catherine.