Police Officer Accused of Rape and Robbery in St Elizabeth

The police high command along with investigators attached to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse (CISOCA) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) have commenced a probe into an alleged case of Rape and Robbery committed in the parish of St Elizabeth on Monday, January 30, by a police officer.
Reports are that at about 10:15 pm, the police officer in question and three other officers were on duty in the township of Black River, where he is alleged to have robbed and raped a female.
The matter was reported to the police and the office and his three colleagues were taken into custody, and are all being questioned in connection with the incident.