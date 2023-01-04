Police Investigating Suspected Murder-suicide in Mandeville

Murder-suicide in Mandeville: The police in Manchester are probing a suspected case of murder-suicide at Bonitto Crescent in Mandeville on Tuesday.
The dead couple has been identified as Ricky Ellis, 42, a former Taxi driver, and wife, Stephanie Ellis, 43, who is said to be a loans officer at a bank in Mandeville.
A senior police source stated that after the woman didn’t show up to work, authorities went to the couple’s house and found her with a wound to her forehead.
The man was later discovered hanging from a scaffold.