Police Identify Gunmen Killed in Hanover Crash

The two men and a teenager who were killed in a car accident on Barbican main road in Hanover on Sunday have been identified.

The victims are:

Jamian Scott, 27, of Pitfour, St. James.

Courtney Lazarus, also known as ‘Laze’, of Salt Spring, St James.

17-year-old Javade Reid, also known as ‘Javie, of King Street, St James.

Reports stated that around noon, Reid, Lazarus, and Scott were driving from Montego Bay to Lucea in a silver Nissan Latino.

Upon reaching a section of the Barbican main road, they reportedly learned that police were conducting a spot check along the Mosquito Cove main road.

According to reports, the driver immediately reversed course and sped back in the direction of Sandy Bay.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle as he approached a section of the roadway, colliding with a JUTA tour bus carrying four tourists from Montego Bay to Negril.

The passengers of both vehicles, including the tour bus driver and the four tourists, sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, where Lazarus, Reid, and Scott were confirmed dead.

The tour bus driver and the injured tourists were treated at hospital.

Following a search of Lazarus, Reid, and Scott, as well as, the car in which they were traveling, law enforcement officers were able to locate and seize two illegal firearms along with ammunition.