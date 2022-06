C-TOC Makes Appeal to Owner(s) of Stolen Vehicles

Members of the public who have had their Suzuki Vitara stolen are encouraged to contact the Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC).

The recovered vehicles are two Suzuki Vitara cars, one red and one black. The vehicle models range from 2008 through 2014.

The Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch can be contacted at 1876-922-2373 or 1876-922-7322.