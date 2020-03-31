Police escape wounds

Jamaica News: A police team are now counting their blessing after a group of gunmen fired on their service vehicle before making their escape yesterday.

According to reports, shortly after 2 p.m, three men armed with guns went to Cross Keys, Manchester, where they held up a motorist at gunpoint and robbed him of his Nissan AD Wagon motor car and sped away.

It is said the Manchester police gave chase in an attempt to apprehend the men, but a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Nissan AD Wagon breached a dragnet at high speed before crossing over into St Elizabeth.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the St Elizabeth police, who were alerted, engaged in a high-speed chase in Content.

The robbers opened fire at the police vehicle and barraged it with several rounds before escaping in nearby bushes.

No police were injured in the incident.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge