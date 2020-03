Jamaica News: The police have arrested a 20-year-old farmer who is connected with a robbery in the Walkerswood district in St. Ann on Saturday, March 15, has been charged.

The man, Ranique Traille, was charged with robbery with aggravation.

Reports from the Claremont Police are that Traille was among a group of men who attacked a man about 10:30PM, and robbed him at gunpoint.

He was charged after he was positively identified by the complainant.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge