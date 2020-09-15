PM names 13 Government Senators

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has selected the full slate of thirteen persons to be
appointed to the Upper House of Parliament on the Government side.
The 21-Member Senate is comprised of 13 Government Senators and eight
Opposition Senators.
The Opposition Leader is to name eight Senators.
All the Senators are to be sworn in tomorrow.
Four of the Senators have already been sworn in, three as Cabinet Ministers and
one as Minister of State.
The following is the complete list of Government Senators.
1. Senator the Hon. Kamina Elizabeth Johnson Smith
2. Senator the Hon. Matthew Peter Samuda
3. Senator the Hon. Aubyn Rochester Hill
4. Senator the Hon. Leslie Roy Campbell
5. Senator the Hon. Thomas George Lewis Tavares-Finson, OJ, QC, JP
6. Senator Kavan Anthony Gayle
7. Senator Ransford Braham, QC
8. Senator Charles Anthony Sinclair
9. Senator Donald George Wehby
10. Senator Mayor Cllr Delroy Hugh Williams
11. Senator Dr. Saphire Indera Longmore
12. Senator Natalie Simone Terry-Ann Campbell Rodriques
13. Senator Sherene Samantha Golding Campbell
The 21-Member Senate and 63-Members of the House of Representatives will be
sworn in tomorrow (September 15) in a ceremony at the Jamaica Conference
Centre.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said the venue is being used to
facilitate social distancing in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic.