PM names 13 Government Senators

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has selected the full slate of thirteen persons to be

appointed to the Upper House of Parliament on the Government side.

The 21-Member Senate is comprised of 13 Government Senators and eight

Opposition Senators.

The Opposition Leader is to name eight Senators.

All the Senators are to be sworn in tomorrow.

Four of the Senators have already been sworn in, three as Cabinet Ministers and

one as Minister of State.

The following is the complete list of Government Senators.

1. Senator the Hon. Kamina Elizabeth Johnson Smith

2. Senator the Hon. Matthew Peter Samuda

3. Senator the Hon. Aubyn Rochester Hill

4. Senator the Hon. Leslie Roy Campbell

5. Senator the Hon. Thomas George Lewis Tavares-Finson, OJ, QC, JP

6. Senator Kavan Anthony Gayle

7. Senator Ransford Braham, QC

8. Senator Charles Anthony Sinclair

9. Senator Donald George Wehby

10. Senator Mayor Cllr Delroy Hugh Williams

11. Senator Dr. Saphire Indera Longmore

12. Senator Natalie Simone Terry-Ann Campbell Rodriques

13. Senator Sherene Samantha Golding Campbell

The 21-Member Senate and 63-Members of the House of Representatives will be

sworn in tomorrow (September 15) in a ceremony at the Jamaica Conference

Centre.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said the venue is being used to

facilitate social distancing in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic.