9 Ministers of State sworn in

Nine Ministers of State were sworn into office Monday afternoon, September

14 to serve in the various Ministries.

They were sworn in at King’s House by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen,

on the advice of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The appointments follow the Jamaica Labour Party’s victory at the September

3 polls, and the naming of a 19-member Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Andrew

Holness.

The State Ministers who took the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office are:

Marsha Smith, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service; Senator Leslie Campbell,

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, Ministry of

Health & Wellness; Homer Davis, Local Government and Rural Development;

Alando Terrelonge, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; J.C.

Hutchinson, Ministry of Transport and Mining; Robert Morgan, Ministry of

Education, Youth and Information; Zavia Mayne, Ministry of Labour and Social

Security; and Dr. Norman Dunn, Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

Leslie Campbell was also sworn in as a member of the Senate.

The Governor-General called on the State Ministers to be purposefully engaged

in nation building, while helping to improve the lives of Jamaicans.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the newly minted Ministers of State

represent a good mix of youth and experience and will add great support to the

members of the Cabinet in the development and the execution of policy and the

administration of public affairs.