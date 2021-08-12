Pastor Knollis King is Dead

Popular Montego Bay pastor, Knollis King has died. King, who had been suffering from heart problems for some time, died in hospital on Wednesday morning. He had been in and out of the hospital recently, according to sources.

King was the pastor of the Rose Heights Full Gospel Church in Rose Heights, Montego Bay. He also served in the Montego Bay South East Division of the St James Municipal Corporation as a councillor, and was a well-known peace activist in the Rose Heights community.

He also founded the Kings netball team, which grew to be a dominant force in St. James.

King was also instrumental in the formation of the Rose Heights Marching Band and his church’s homework center.

