Parchment clocks 13.09 world-leading time in Birmingham Diamond League

Parchment clocks 13.09

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment ran a world-leading 13.09 seconds in the men’s 110 metre hurdles at the Muller Diamond League in Birmingham on May 21.

2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod completed a Jamaican 1-2 in the event as the meet had four more Jamaicans with podium finishes.

Five other Jamaicans competed at the second stop on the Diamond League circuit. Yohan Blake ran 10.18 seconds to take the silver in the men’s 100-metres.

In the women’s race Shericka Jackson finished second in 11.12 seconds. Janieve Russell finished seventh in the women’s 400-metres hurdles and Natoya Goule got the bronze in the women’s 800-metres in 2:00.13.

 

