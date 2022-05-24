Firearm And Ammunition Seized In Kingston 20/ Three Men In Custody

May 23, 2022 – Three men are in custody pending further investigations following the seizure of a

firearm and an assortment of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Hemmings

Way in Brook Valley, Kingston 20 on Saturday, May 21.

Reports are that between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., the team conducted search

operations at several premises. During the operation, the following were seized:

* one Rosso .387 magnum

* six .387 cartridges

* twenty 5.56 cartridges

* five .357 cartridges

* fourteen .22 cartridges and

* eighteen .22 LR cartridges

The investigation continues.

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)