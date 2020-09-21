Papi Don Muziq Drops Two Brand New Tracks With Daddy1

Papi Don Muziq is gearing up for two major releases, in collaboration with Dancehall artiste Daddy1. The tracks “Chips & Bricks” and “Double Up” will be officially released on September 18.

“This project has been in the making for quite a while, mainly because of the COVID restrictions. We had a lot of setbacks and we had to limit our creativity in order to adhere to social distancing regulations,” producer Papi Don explained. In spite of the restrictions, they were able to complete the project and visuals and are sure to deliver a project that music lovers will appreciate.

“Just as with each and every song I release, I expect nothing but greatness. That’s the reason I work and try to produce quality music for the audience. Right now, I’m more optimistic than ever,” the producer expressed. This is the first time that the pair have worked together; the producer was sure that the artiste would be the right fit.

“Whenever I’m doing music, once I hear the instrumental, I start brainstorming. I start thinking about whose vocals I want to hear, what type of song I want, how I’m going to present it. Once I heard the beat, the first person that came to mind was Daddy1. Hence I knew I had to reach out to him to get the work done. I also enlisted a fellow Montegonian Loyal Goon on the Chips and Bricks track,” the producer elaborated. The instrumental was created by Hemton Music Group member, Wizzy Hemton.

Papi Don Muziq is a trailblazing label on the local scene, responsible for some of the biggest hits on the airwaves now. Some of the works to come from the label are “Yamabella” by Shaneil Muir, “Own Company” by Vershon, “Hustler” by Teejay and “Pain” by Chronic Law. Now, with this new project ready to hit the airwaves, plans are already in place for upcoming releases.

“New music is coming soon, I have some singles working on right now that I’m sure will be creating an impact as well as a riddim compilation titled “Sky Dweller”,” the producer added.