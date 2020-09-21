Finally! Hanover’s Axe and Adze Main Road Being Fixed

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is celebrating the commencement of rehabilitation works on the Axe-and-Adze roadway in Hanover, which is being undertaken by the National Works Agency (NWA) at a cost of $15 million.

This morning the prime minister made a post announcing the construction on his social media pages, which was met with strong approval by many of his followers, who cheered him on.

Under the project two kilometers of roadway will be reshaped and asphalted while the drainage systems will be improved.

C and C Construction are the contractors for the project, which commenced in mid-August. Completion date is set for year end.

The NWA recently completed repairs on two roads leading to primary school in Hanover which had been in tatters for years, namely the thoroughfares leading to the Green Island and St. Simon Primary schools at a cost of $10.4 million. The scope of works included road resurfacing and repairs to drainage infrastructure.

However at least one Hanoverian, while happy for the improvements, is calling for other roads in the parish to be fixed.

“Great job. Sir Pm!! The people of Martin Castle. Baulk, Richmond has no roads. Your intervention is urgently needed. Also there is a bridge that is falling apart which is the main road to Baulk.. please help the people in those communities. There is also no running water.!!!” Jillian Hamilton said in response to the information w.

There were also a few followers who were less than impressed with the revelation about the road works.

“U expect people to praise u politicians for doing your job? Back then we had public service that pave the roads everyday. So what?” one man said.

Over in neighbouring St. James, work has also begun on the Hampden to Adelphi roadway. According to the NWA, the works which started in June are far advanced.

The rehabilitation project, which is being undertaken at a cost of $22.7 million, includes the resurfacing of the roadway, significant improvement to drainage, as well as the construction of a curb culvert and repair of a U-drain.

The NWA also completed upgrading works along a section of the North Gully, in Green Pond at a cost of $10 million.

Thise rehabilitation works included the construction of gully walls and inverts to increase the gully’s carrying capacity and prevent erosion of both residential and commercial properties adjacent to the structure.