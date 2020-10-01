Palace Cineplex closes two locations

Palace Amusement has announced the closure of two of its cinemas, Palace Cineplex and Palace Multiplex, effective September 30.

The closure of the cinemas at Fairview, Montego Bay and Liguanea, Kingston is a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the continued restrictions placed on operations in the entertainment industry, the company said in a just-released statement on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Palace Amusement said operations at Palace Multiplex in St James was previously impacted by the zones of special operations and states of emergency in the parish.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic has “far worsened the situation”, the company said.

Palace Cineplex [in Liguanea] has also suffered especially grave repercussions with attendance at zero on some occasions, the company said.

It’s not clear whether the closures are temporary. Management, however, said it “will continue to closely monitor conditions and advise accordingly as to any new developments.”

“Despite the best efforts of management to minimise overheads by way of, inter alia negotiating with landlords, utilising fewer screens to minimise electricity cost, and staff rotation, there are various costs that are unavoidable whether or not the cinemas are operating,” Palace Amusement said.

The cinema operator also said despite having implemented international standards to make the cinemas a safe space for patrons and employees, and offering reduced rates, attendance at the cinemas continues to be severely impacted by the fluctuation in curfew hours and the spike in community spread of the coronavirus.

Palace Amusement continues to operate the Carib Cinema in Cross Roads, Kingston and Sunshine Palace in St Catherine.