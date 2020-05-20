Over 1000 Jamaican Ship Workers Aboard Royal Caribbean to Arrive in Jamaica

The Government has granted approval for the arrival of over 1000 Jamaican ship workers aboard the Adventure of the Seas operated by Royal Caribbean Cruise line.

The ship docked at midday at the Falmouth Pier.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement yesterday (May 18) at a digital press conference to update the nation on the latest decision of Cabinet on COVID-19.

According to Prime Minister Holness, the over 1000 ship workers will be allowed off the ship in groups of 200, directed by the health authorities.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is expected to create a sterile zone around the port to perform COVID-19 testing. Upon disembarking, persons will be transported to Bahia Principe Hotel where they will await test results.

In that regard, the Prime Minister underscored that ship workers who test positive will be placed in state quarantine for 14 days and those who test negative will be allowed to home quarantine for the same period.

The following applies to ship workers who will be in home quarantine;

• Their phones will be pinned for geo-tagging or location tracking

• They must do a video check-in multiple times a day

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness said the Government understands the anxiety of the ship workers in anticipation of reuniting with their families.

At present, the Government has received over 9,000 repatriation applications. However, the Prime Minister noted that protocols must be followed with regard to re-entry. He also pointed out that the arrangements for returnees have to be standardized so that they can have the best experience.

The Prime Minister reiterated that all the measures taken by the Government have been considered, deliberate and they have also acted swiftly in ensuring that the country can quickly rebound and recover economically.