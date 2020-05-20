Gregory Tyree Boyce ‘Twilight’ actor Found dead

The news was that Gregory and his girlfriend were found dead in their apartment last Wednesday, also it was said to be an unknown white powdery substance founded on the scene as well.

Gregory was famously known from a short scene in ‘twilight’ which he played Tyler Crowley. it was the moment when he almost hit Bella ‘Stewart ‘ with his van and Edward ‘Robert Pattinson’ using is strength and speed to save Bella.

The family is deeply saddened by there loss it was said he was a dad, son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend.

Gregory Tyree Boyce died at age 30

Jevauhani Nelson- News reporter