Organizers POSTPONE The Grammys due to rise in Omicron Cases

The Grammy Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the 2022 show had been moving full speed ahead to take place on Jan. 31 before a full audience at its traditional venue, the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, the recent Covid-19 surge has caused the postponement or cancellation of multiple events across the country.

Sources tell Variety that the show will probably move to April or May, which would seem to rule out holding it at the Crypto.com Arena.

A joint statement from the Recording Academy and its television partner, CBS, issued on Wednesday reads: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

No new date has been confirmed as of yet.