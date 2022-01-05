Organizers POSTPONE The Grammys due to rise in Omicron Cases

The Grammy Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the 2022 show had been moving full speed ahead to take place on Jan. 31 before a full audience at its traditional venue, the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, the recent Covid-19 surge has caused the postponement or cancellation of multiple events across the country.

Sources tell Variety that the show will probably move to April or May, which would seem to rule out holding it at the Crypto.com Arena.

A joint statement from the Recording Academy and its television partner, CBS, issued on Wednesday reads: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

No new date has been confirmed as of yet.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com