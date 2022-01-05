D’Angel To Open Restaurant in Spanish Town to Help provide Jobs for Youths

To kick off the new year, D’Angel took Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott on a tour of the development site where she’s building a restaurant that will provide jobs for the town’s young people.

Her Angel’s Foundation is spearheading the project, which is in line with her “mission and vision for 2022” — to create jobs for young people in the city where she was grown.

D’Angel decided on a restaurant after speaking with several young people and learning that the area has “great chefs.”

There are a number of possibilities, including farming, because we have farmers in the area and the land is ready to be cultivated. “It’s a variety of things,” she said.

However, after engaging young people through her charity efforts for an elderly man she met named Mr Pint, D’Angel felt the need to generate jobs in her area.

She believes her initiatives will have a ripple effect in other areas.