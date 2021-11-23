One Don Trial :Two Police Officers tried to Buy Illegal Guns from Gang

The witness in the One Don trial said two police officers tried to buy illegal guns from gang members of the One Don gang.

The prosecution’s witness stated that the police officers went into a yard on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St, Catherine where they tried to buy an illegal firearm from Dwayne “Chemist” Salmon the weapons specialist in the gang.

He said this in the Home Circuit Court today during cross-examination in the trial.

Dwayne Salmon’s lawyer tried to defend his clients by saying he was not involved in the sale of any firearms and that this is new information that was not in the witness’ original statement.

However, the witness doubled down and stated that he got the guns from Salmon but the police were unable to do the same.

He said the police officers did not have enough money to buy the illegal firearms.

The prosecution however disclosed some of the witness written statement that stated Salmon sold one AK rifle round of ammunition for $1,000. He said he also had nine millimetre and M16 rounds for sale